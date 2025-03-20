10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.00 $29.0K 64.8K 1.5K ZIM PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $29.16 $34.6K 8.2K 1.2K LUV PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $32.50 $61.7K 2.2K 787 FTAI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $27.7K 1.6K 681 DE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $490.00 $101.1K 221 336 GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $42.0K 2.9K 62 VRT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $87.50 $48.7K 357 44 ETN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $300.00 $27.8K 379 42 HWM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $130.00 $68.2K 40 30 LMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $435.00 $40.1K 0 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 302 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 64831 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1565 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $29.16 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1385.0 per contract. There were 8248 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUV (NYSE:LUV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 183 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.7K, with a price of $247.0 per contract. There were 2266 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 787 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 42 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 1695 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 681 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 92 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.1K, with a price of $3331.0 per contract. There were 221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO (NYSE:GEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 302 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $841.0 per contract. There were 2989 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 302 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.7K, with a price of $1740.0 per contract. There were 357 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 92 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $1990.0 per contract. There were 379 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 42 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HWM (NYSE:HWM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 666 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 22 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.2K, with a price of $3100.0 per contract. There were 40 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LMT (NYSE:LMT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $435.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $4010.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

