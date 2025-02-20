10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $65.00 $62.3K 10.9K 1.1K LYFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.00 $147.0K 253 1.0K BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $350.00 $38.5K 1.9K 365 UAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $100.00 $196.2K 3.2K 336 HWM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $155.00 $45.5K 4 215 CAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $340.00 $100.9K 252 191 VRT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $95.00 $65.7K 698 176 GE CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $205.00 $48.8K 1.9K 150 UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $67.50 $29.2K 493 92 FTAI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $110.00 $54.8K 595 82

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DAL (NYSE:DAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 162 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.3K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 10939 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $147.0K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 253 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1026 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 666 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 1928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 370 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.2K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 3246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 336 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HWM (NYSE:HWM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 85 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.9K, with a price of $2105.0 per contract. There were 252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 191 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 330 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.7K, with a price of $1495.0 per contract. There were 698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 122 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.8K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 1949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 176 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 17 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $1720.0 per contract. There were 493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FTAI (NASDAQ:FTAI), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 14 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.8K, with a price of $3920.0 per contract. There were 595 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 82 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

