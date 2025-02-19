10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $7.50 $35.1K 19.7K 10.5K HTZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.00 $37.5K 769 5.5K JOBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.00 $36.0K 11.6K 928 UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $109.00 $36.2K 1.6K 607 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $470.00 $2.2 million 919 400 MMM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $185.00 $34.3K 76 368 CSX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $32.50 $28.0K 639 315 FWRD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $35.00 $27.7K 678 253 SMR CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $20.00 $50.9K 759 112 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.00 $42.2K 5.8K 102

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For EOSE (NASDAQ:EOSE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 19705 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HTZ (NASDAQ:HTZ), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JOBY (NYSE:JOBY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 57 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 11665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 928 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $109.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 1611 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 607 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 695 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.2 million, with a price of $11275.0 per contract. There were 919 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM (NYSE:MMM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 394 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 52 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSX (NASDAQ:CSX), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 639 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 315 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FWRD (NASDAQ:FWRD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SMR (NYSE:SMR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 86 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 759 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 331 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 63 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.2K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 5850 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.