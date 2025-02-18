10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $500.00 $94.1K 607 6.2K HEES CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $90.00 $45.5K 6.4K 1.0K LUNR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $123.0K 3.2K 522 GD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $245.00 $33.3K 38 257 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.00 $263.0K 4.5K 200 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $124.00 $62.8K 1.1K 74 FLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $57.50 $88.3K 128 50 ETN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $350.00 $118.7K 227 35 GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $300.00 $187.5K 439 25 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $500.00 $26.2K 1 8

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 277 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.1K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 607 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HEES (NASDAQ:HEES), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 6477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 122 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $123.0K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 3225 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 522 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GD (NYSE:GD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 247 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.0K, with a price of $5260.0 per contract. There were 4564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $124.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 1170 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FLR (NYSE:FLR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.3K, with a price of $1840.0 per contract. There were 128 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.7K, with a price of $3400.0 per contract. There were 227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $7500.0 per contract. There were 439 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXON (NASDAQ:AXON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 395 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $26250.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

