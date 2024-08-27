10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LUV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $30.00 $30.0K 41.1K 6.6K BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $28.2K 6.7K 292 SPXC CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $165.00 $40.0K 0 100 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $170.00 $28.1K 2.0K 96 MMM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $145.00 $31.9K 210 63 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $90.00 $89.0K 596 50 MSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $85.00 $33.6K 93 45 DE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $380.00 $25.3K 59 28 EMR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $90.00 $45.2K 157 20 NOC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $210.00 $30.4K 3 1

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding LUV (NYSE:LUV), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 41193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6619 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 6739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPXC (NYSE:SPXC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 73 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.1K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 2081 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 96 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 297 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $798.0 per contract. There were 210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.0K, with a price of $1780.0 per contract. There were 596 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSM (NYSE:MSM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 206 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 66 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 93 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 45 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DE (NYSE:DE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 297 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 7 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $3629.0 per contract. There were 59 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EMR (NYSE:EMR), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 507 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.2K, with a price of $2260.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOC (NYSE:NOC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 507 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 1 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $30490.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

