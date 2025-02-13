10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $360.00 $28.3K 187 529 GEV PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/14/25 $345.00 $567.7K 9 510 UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $97.50 $29.7K 180 409 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.00 $255.0K 3.8K 350 INOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $55.00 $105.0K 475 335 VRT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $63.0K 2.1K 201 ZIM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $29.16 $130.9K 30 181 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $125.00 $58.5K 765 51 HWM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.00 $32.7K 58 29 DE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $460.00 $56.7K 678 24

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 218 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $2835.0 per contract. There were 187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $567.7K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 9 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $97.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $990.0 per contract. There were 180 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 409 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 309 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $255.0K, with a price of $5100.0 per contract. There were 3860 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 350 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INOD (NASDAQ:INOD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 335 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.0K, with a price of $315.0 per contract. There were 2126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 490 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 91 contract(s) at a $29.16 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.9K, with a price of $1440.0 per contract. There were 30 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 181 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 701 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HWM (NYSE:HWM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 337 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.7K, with a price of $1170.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DE (NYSE:DE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 337 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $460.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $5670.0 per contract. There were 678 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

