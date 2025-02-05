10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $8.00 $936.0K 21.4K 17.1K AMTM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $22.50 $25.0K 6.2K 4.7K UBER PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $48.6K 3.4K 1.3K GEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $420.00 $200.0K 2.5K 1.0K CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $360.00 $68.6K 274 492 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $120.00 $35.5K 3.7K 401 RKLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $23.00 $28.8K 935 310 LUNR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $18.00 $34.3K 2.0K 276 BA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $180.00 $86.0K 1.5K 239 HON CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/07/25 $225.00 $47.5K 276 221

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 317 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15098 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $936.0K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 21462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMTM (NYSE:AMTM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 6275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4758 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 226 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 107 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 3427 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1307 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAT (NYSE:CAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 135 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.6K, with a price of $2450.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 492 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT (NYSE:VRT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 16 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $712.0 per contract. There were 3720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 23 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 935 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LUNR (NASDAQ:LUNR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 64 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $538.0 per contract. There were 2089 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 317 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 46 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 1551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 239 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HON (NASDAQ:HON), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 7, 2025. Parties traded 125 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 221 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

