10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $250.00 $418.2K 1.6K 2.0K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $175.00 $81.8K 423 1.6K LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $11.00 $41.6K 1.4K 1.0K XPO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $87.50 $27.3K 423 352 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $160.00 $25.1K 470 197 BLDR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $165.00 $42.6K 748 188 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $300.00 $62.8K 500 79 ENVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $19.00 $31.6K 474 50 ZIM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $30.0K 16.7K 40 SPR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $18.00 $46.5K 183 33

• Regarding UNP (NYSE:UNP), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 1139 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $418.2K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1666 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 103 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.8K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1628 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 73 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 318 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 1499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1093 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPO (NYSE:XPO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 164 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 65 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 423 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 352 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GE (NYSE:GE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 45 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BLDR (NYSE:BLDR), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 49 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FDX (NYSE:FDX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.8K, with a price of $1845.0 per contract. There were 500 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 79 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $19.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $790.0 per contract. There were 474 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 528 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 16726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SPR (NYSE:SPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 183 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

