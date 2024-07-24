10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $10.50 $795.0K 51.7K 16.8K UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $130.00 $78.0K 2.1K 2.6K VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $100.00 $85.7K 8.2K 1.4K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $180.00 $36.8K 4.8K 1.2K WSC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $40.00 $72.3K 4.2K 1.2K MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $105.00 $245.0K 1.6K 1.1K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $66.00 $28.5K 477 1.1K GEO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/02/24 $15.00 $50.9K 634 472 LMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $515.00 $27.7K 0 152 ETN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $320.00 $242.0K 582 139

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 15000 contract(s) at a $10.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $795.0K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 51779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16886 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UPS (NYSE:UPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 2158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRT (NYSE:VRT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 58 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $85.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 8247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.8K, with a price of $921.0 per contract. There were 4825 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WSC (NASDAQ:WSC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.3K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 4286 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MMM (NYSE:MMM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.0K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 1646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 190 contract(s) at a $66.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1116 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEO (NYSE:GEO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 472 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LMT (NYSE:LMT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 96 contract(s) at a $515.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 109 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $242.0K, with a price of $2220.0 per contract. There were 582 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

