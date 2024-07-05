10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JCI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $67.50 $27.9K 2.5K 3.6K ZIM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $20.00 $36.4K 2.1K 3.0K SPWR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/12/24 $2.00 $29.4K 587 1.6K DAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $45.00 $30.4K 2.5K 1.3K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $70.00 $57.9K 7.0K 152 GSL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $30.00 $30.0K 1.9K 134 JBHT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $165.00 $33.9K 48 81 GEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $180.00 $171.5K 1.7K 34 SAIA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $490.00 $43.0K 1.0K 26 JBLU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $10.00 $32.4K 1.6K 0

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding JCI (NYSE:JCI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 465 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 2557 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZIM (NYSE:ZIM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 243 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2154 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SPWR (NASDAQ:SPWR), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 2102 contract(s) at a $2.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.4K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1683 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DAL (NYSE:DAL), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 350 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 2521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1334 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.9K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 7067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 152 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSL (NYSE:GSL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 1999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JBHT (NASDAQ:JBHT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $870.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEV (NYSE:GEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 350 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $171.5K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 1715 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAIA (NASDAQ:SAIA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 1088 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JBLU (NASDAQ:JBLU), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 378 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 772 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $42.0 per contract. There were 1684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

