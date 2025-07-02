10 Incredible Growth Stocks Poised for Long-Term Gains

Growth stocks have been on a tumultuous ride in 2025. The confluence of geopolitical turmoil, high interest rates, the artificial intelligence (AI) superbuild, and valuation concerns has created dramatic volatility.

While everyone obsesses over the "Magnificent Seven," a collection of transformative companies are quietly hitting key inflection points -- and some may offer truly compelling opportunities at current valuations. Here are 10 growth stocks that deserve serious consideration right now.

The insurtech disrupting healthcare

Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) just posted 42% revenue growth to $3 billion in Q1 2025, with membership surpassing 2 million. The company's tech-first approach to health insurance is finally hitting scale, with net income jumping to $275 million from $177 million year over year.

At just 15.4 times 2027 projected earnings, Oscar trades like a mature insurer despite growing like a tech start-up. The company expects meaningful margin expansion this year as it leverages its AI-powered platform across a rapidly expanding member base.

The pick-and-shovel play for the AI boom

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) operates 260 data centers across 33 countries -- the critical infrastructure powering the AI revolution. The stock dropped 16% last Thursday after management guided for just 5% to 9% annual adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) growth -- essentially, cash flow for real estate companies -- through 2029, disappointing investors expecting AI to drive explosive expansion.

But that's exactly the opportunity: Equinix must spend heavily now to build AI capacity that will pay off later. With 10,000 plus enterprises already on its platform and AI workloads requiring unprecedented interconnection, patient investors can buy this essential infrastructure play at a rare discount.

The biotech with a potential blockbuster

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) is developing what could be the next breakthrough obesity drug. Its dual agonist VK2735 showed up to 14.7% weight loss in just 13 weeks during phase 2 trials -- competitive with marketed GLP-1 drugs but potentially with better tolerability.

With the obesity drug market expected to reach $130 billion by 2030, Viking's $3.1 billion market cap looks tiny if VK2735 succeeds. The company plans to announce Phase 2 oral data later this year, a catalyst that could drive a radical revaluation of the stock.

The AI pure play trading at a discount

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI) provides AI-powered analytics for defense and commercial customers, with revenue growing just 2% year over year to $158 million in 2024. The company's decision-intelligence platform helps organizations make sense of complex data in real time -- a critical capability as data volumes explode.

Trading at 10.6 times trailing sales, versus 30-plus times for many high-profile AI stocks, BigBear offers exposure to practical AI applications at a reasonable valuation. Recent contract wins with the Army and Air Force validate its technology.

The space company reaching escape velocity

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) posted 32% revenue growth to $123 million in Q1 2025, with its annual revenue run rate approaching $500 million. The company completed 16 launches in 2024 and has over 20 booked for 2025.

However, the real story is Neutron, its medium-lift rocket set to debut in late 2025. With a $1.45 billion federal contract win and new satellite manufacturing capabilities, Rocket Lab is transforming from a launch provider into an end-to-end space company. At a $16.2 billion market cap at the time of this writing, it's still a fraction of SpaceX's rumored valuation.

The flying taxi taking off

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) is progressing through FAA certification for its electric vertical takeoff aircraft. While the company targets commercial operations in Abu Dhabi as early as Q4 2025, aviation certification timelines are notoriously optimistic, and prudent investors should expect delays.

Still, with over $1 billion in funding, United Airlines ordering 200 aircraft, and partnerships with Southwest and the Department of Defense, Archer has serious backing. The total addressable market for urban air mobility could reach $1 trillion by 2040 -- making today's $5.45 billion valuation potentially attractive for patient investors.

The other flying taxi with the first-mover advantage

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is arguably ahead of Archer, having entered the final phase of FAA certification with Type Inspection Authorization testing. The company plans to carry its first passengers in Dubai by late 2025 or early 2026.

With Toyota Motor investing $500 million and a strong $813 million cash position, Joby has the resources to reach commercialization. The company's consistent execution and manufacturing progress -- with five aircraft rolling off its production line -- demonstrates its operational maturity in the nascent eVTOL industry.

The power semiconductor disruptor

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS) makes gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors that are revolutionizing everything from electric-vehicle (EV) chargers to data center power supplies. While revenue declined 40% year over year to $14 million in Q1 2025, the company is positioned for a major inflection point with GaN production ramp ups expected in AI data centers, solar micro-inverters, and EVs over the next 12 months. With over 250 million GaN chips shipped and industry-leading reliability, Navitas offers a speculative play on the inevitable transition from silicon to next-gen power semiconductors.

The lunar economy pioneer

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) made history in 2024 as the first commercial company to successfully land on the moon. Now, the company is executing on its vision, with Q1 2025 revenue of $62.5 million and its first-ever positive free cash flow of $13.3 million.

With a $272 million contracted backlog, a strong $373 million cash position, and 2025 revenue guidance of $250 million to $300 million, the company is building the infrastructure for the emerging lunar economy. As NASA's Artemis program accelerates and commercial lunar activities expand, Intuitive Machines is positioned as the SpaceX of moon missions.

The AI platform with government backing

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) needs no introduction, but its 2025 setup is particularly compelling. The company's AI Platform (AIP) is seeing explosive adoption, with U.S. commercial customer count growing 39% year over year, while U.S. commercial revenue surged 71%.

Government revenue remains rock solid at $373 million quarterly, providing a stable base for commercial expansion. While the stock has run up significantly, Palantir's unique position bridging classified government AI and commercial applications creates a moat that's nearly impossible to replicate.

The growth continues

These 10 stocks share common traits. Each is attacking massive markets, hitting operational inflection points, and trading at reasonable valuations relative to potential. While the broader market obsesses over whether Nvidia is overvalued or if the AI bubble will burst, these companies are quietly building the future.

Yes, many have already delivered strong returns, but the best growth stories often last longer than investors expect. With massive addressable markets and early execution proving their models work, these 10 stocks still offer compelling risk-reward for investors willing to look beyond the Magnificent Seven.

