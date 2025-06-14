10 Hurricane-Prone States With Rising Home Insurance Costs in 2025

If you live in a hurricane-prone state, you probably know the basics of how to prepare for a hurricane and have an emergency kit at the ready. But how much do you know about the costs of owning a home in a hurricane-prone state, specifically costs pertaining to home insurance?
Home insurance costs in hurricane-prone states are going way up in 2025. The annual cost of home insurance will increase 8% by the end of the year to a national average of $3,520, according to projections by Insurify. New research by Insurify captured both storm probability and the projected increase in home insurance costs in 2025. Ranked by likelihood of a hurricane, these are the 10 most hurricane-prone states with rising home insurance costs.
10. New York
- Major hurricane probability: 3% (50% above average)
- Named storm probability: 32% (23% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 5%
- Projected annual cost of home insurance by the end of 2025: $2,855
9. Massachusetts
- Major hurricane probability: 4% (33% above average)
- Named storm probability: 40% (21% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 2%
- Projected annual cost of home insurance by the end of 2025: $2,432
8. Georgia
- Major hurricane probability: 8% (33% above average)
- Named storm probability: 72% (14% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 8%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $3,826
7. Mississippi
- Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)
- Named storm probability: 62% (17% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 8%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $5,198
6. North Carolina
- Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)
- Named storm probability: 76% (12% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 6%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $3,432
5. Alabama
- Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)
- Named storm probability: 67% (16% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 7%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $5,831
4. South Carolina
- Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)
- Named storm probability: 66% (16% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 4%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $4,172
3. Louisiana
- Major hurricane probability: 18% (29% above average)
- Named storm probability: 74% (12% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 27%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $13,937
2. Texas
- Major hurricane probability: 19% (19% above average)
- Named storm probability: 70% (15% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 9%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $6,522
1. Florida
- Major hurricane probability: 35% (21% above average)
- Named storm probability: 92% (7% above average)
- Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 9%
- Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $15,460
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Hurricane-Prone States With Rising Home Insurance Costs in 2025
