10 Hurricane-Prone States With Rising Home Insurance Costs in 2025

If you live in a hurricane-prone state, you probably know the basics of how to prepare for a hurricane and have an emergency kit at the ready. But how much do you know about the costs of owning a home in a hurricane-prone state, specifically costs pertaining to home insurance?

Home insurance costs in hurricane-prone states are going way up in 2025. The annual cost of home insurance will increase 8% by the end of the year to a national average of $3,520, according to projections by Insurify. New research by Insurify captured both storm probability and the projected increase in home insurance costs in 2025. Ranked by likelihood of a hurricane, these are the 10 most hurricane-prone states with rising home insurance costs.

10. New York

Major hurricane probability: 3% (50% above average)

3% (50% above average) Named storm probability: 32% (23% above average)

32% (23% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 5%

5% Projected annual cost of home insurance by the end of 2025: $2,855

9. Massachusetts

Major hurricane probability: 4% (33% above average )

4% (33% above average Named storm probability: 40% (21% above average)

40% (21% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 2%

2% Projected annual cost of home insurance by the end of 2025: $2,432

8. Georgia

Major hurricane probability: 8% (33% above average)

8% (33% above average) Named storm probability: 72% (14% above average)

72% (14% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 8%

8% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $3,826

7. Mississippi

Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)

9% (13% above average) Named storm probability: 62% (17% above average)

62% (17% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 8%

8% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $5,198

6. North Carolina

Major hurricane probability: 9% (13% above average)

9% (13% above average) Named storm probability: 76% (12% above average)

76% (12% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 6%

6% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $3,432

5. Alabama

Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)

10% (25% above average) Named storm probability: 67% (16% above average)

67% (16% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 7%

7% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $5,831

4. South Carolina

Major hurricane probability: 10% (25% above average)

10% (25% above average) Named storm probability: 66% (16% above average)

66% (16% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 4%

4% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $4,172

3. Louisiana

Major hurricane probability: 18% (29% above average)

18% (29% above average) Named storm probability: 74% (12% above average)

74% (12% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 27%

27% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $13,937

2. Texas

Major hurricane probability: 19% (19% above average)

19% (19% above average) Named storm probability: 70% (15% above average)

70% (15% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025: 9%

9% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $6,522

1. Florida

Major hurricane probability: 35% (21% above average)

35% (21% above average) Named storm probability: 92% (7% above average)

92% (7% above average) Projected home insurance cost increase in 2025 : 9%

: 9% Projected annual cost home insurance by the end of 2025: $15,460

