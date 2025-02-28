10 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Still Rising

Although home prices are falling in some major U.S. cities — stretching from Miami to San Francisco — that’s still not the case in much of the country. As of January 2025, typical home values in the United States were up 2.7% from the previous year at $355,328, according to Zillow.
The good news is that price growth has decelerated from the soaring increases seen a couple of years ago, when COVID-19 slowed home construction. The limited supply of homes for sale heightened demand across the country, which in turn drove home prices to record highs.
Even today, a number of cities are still seeing substantial home price gains as the construction industry continues to play catch-up with demand. Research from Construction Coverage found that as the end of 2024, overall U.S. home prices had gained 6.3% from the year prior — much higher than the Zillow estimate. It noted that the price increases aren’t as drastic as they were in the past, but they’re rising at a sustainable rate.
Here is a look at 10 U.S. housing markets where prices are still rising above the national average, based on Zillow data as of Jan. 31, 2025.
Milwaukee
- Typical home value: $200,685
- One-year value change: +9.1%
San Jose, California
- Typical home value: $1,453,657
- One-year value change: +8.3%
Cleveland
- Typical home value: $108,509
- One-year value change: +8.2%
Providence, Rhode Island
- Typical home value: $398,785
- One-year value change: +7.0%
Detroit
- Typical home value: $73,156
- One-year value change: +6.0%
Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Typical home value: $402,391
- One-year value change: +4.2%
San Diego
- Typical home value: $1,003,444
- One-year value change: +4.0%
Philadelphia
- Typical home value: $216,914
- One-year value change: +3.8%
Chicago
- Typical home value: $297,039
- One-year value change: +3.0%
Newark, New Jersey
- Typical home value: $475,797
- One-year value change: +2.9%
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Still Rising
