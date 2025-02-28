10 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Still Rising

Although home prices are falling in some major U.S. cities — stretching from Miami to San Francisco — that’s still not the case in much of the country. As of January 2025, typical home values in the United States were up 2.7% from the previous year at $355,328, according to Zillow.

The good news is that price growth has decelerated from the soaring increases seen a couple of years ago, when COVID-19 slowed home construction. The limited supply of homes for sale heightened demand across the country, which in turn drove home prices to record highs.

Read Next: 4 Housing Markets That Have Plummeted in Value Over the Past 5 Years

Discover More: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Even today, a number of cities are still seeing substantial home price gains as the construction industry continues to play catch-up with demand. Research from Construction Coverage found that as the end of 2024, overall U.S. home prices had gained 6.3% from the year prior — much higher than the Zillow estimate. It noted that the price increases aren’t as drastic as they were in the past, but they’re rising at a sustainable rate.

Here is a look at 10 U.S. housing markets where prices are still rising above the national average, based on Zillow data as of Jan. 31, 2025.

Also see how the average cost of a home has changed in the last 10 years.

Milwaukee

Typical home value: $200,685

$200,685 One-year value change: +9.1%

Check Out: 25 Places To Buy a Home If You Want It To Gain Value

San Jose, California

Typical home value: $1,453,657

$1,453,657 One-year value change: +8.3%

Cleveland

Typical home value: $108,509

$108,509 One-year value change: +8.2%

Providence, Rhode Island

Typical home value: $398,785

$398,785 One-year value change: +7.0%

Detroit

Typical home value: $73,156

$73,156 One-year value change: +6.0%

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Typical home value: $402,391

$402,391 One-year value change: +4.2%

San Diego

Typical home value: $1,003,444

$1,003,444 One-year value change: +4.0%

Philadelphia

Typical home value: $216,914

$216,914 One-year value change: +3.8%

Chicago

Typical home value: $297,039

$297,039 One-year value change: +3.0%

Newark, New Jersey

Typical home value: $475,797

$475,797 One-year value change: +2.9%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Housing Markets Where Prices Are Still Rising

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.