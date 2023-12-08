10 Holiday Purchases Worth Breaking Your Frugal Habits For

Living frugally can be a great way to cut costs, save money and achieve both short- and long-term financial goals. But if you live too frugally, you might miss out on certain experiences or opportunities that you’ll later regret.

Around the holidays especially, you might want to consider breaking your frugal habits for certain purchases or events. Easing up a little on your finances could bring about greater enjoyment or, in some cases, even be more cost-effective than you might expect.

While it’s still important to exercise financial discipline around the holiday season, here are the top 10 holiday purchases that are worth breaking your frugal habits for.

Quality Winter Apparel

Whether they’re for you or a gift, winter clothes — like coats, gloves and boots — are worth breaking your frugal habits for.

Spending a little extra on good-quality winter apparel will keep you warm and looking fashionable. Plus, these items can last for multiple years. By spending a little more money upfront, you can save yourself from having to replace these items later on.

Gifts That Bring Others Joy

You shouldn’t have to spend a lot of money to make your loved ones happy. But sometimes, nothing beats giving a meaningful or thoughtful gift to someone — even if that gift costs a bit more money than you’d normally spend.

Don’t spend mindlessly, but if you come across the perfect gift that you know the recipient will cherish, it’s often worth a little extra expense to let them know how much you care.

Remember, living frugally doesn’t mean you have to miss out on those little — but still important — moments.

Family-Related Travel Expenses

If you live far away from your family or friends, splurging a little bit on travel-related expenses could be well worth it. Saving money you could have otherwise spent to connect with your loved ones for the holidays probably won’t ultimately make you happier — but taking that flight or drive to see them could have huge benefits for your mental health and family bonds.

High-Quality Mattress

It’s a stressful time of year, but having a good mattress can boost your sleep quality, which can have positive effects across the board. And while a high-quality bed can easily run you several hundred or thousands of dollars, it’s an investment that lasts.

“A good night’s sleep is essential for your physical and mental health. If you’ve been skimping on your mattress, investing in a new one can be a worthwhile splurge,” said Nazmul Asif, a digital marketing strategist, budgeting expert and co-founder of RioVizual. “A high-quality mattress will provide you with the support and comfort you need to sleep well, which can improve your overall well-being.”

High-Quality Cookware

Cookware, utensils and small kitchen appliances are another area worth breaking your frugal habits for.

“If you love to cook, investing in a quality piece of cookware, such as a cast-iron skillet or a Dutch oven, can be a worthwhile investment,” said Asif. “These pieces of cookware will last for years and can help you create delicious meals.”

Ethical and Sustainable Gift Bundles

Sustainable, ethical gift bundles that are personalized to the recipient could also be worth splurging on.

“These packages often feature handcrafted, eco-friendly items that support local artisans and sustainable practices,” said Skyler Fernandes, a seasoned advisor, founder and general partner at VU Venture Partners.

“While initially, they might seem pricier, the value lies in contributing to a more ethical consumer culture,” continued Fernandes. “Plus, such gifts often carry meaningful stories and craftsmanship, creating a deeper connection between the giver and the recipient.”

Health Technology

Certain types of health technology, like smart home fitness equipment or personalized health monitoring devices, are also worth spending a bit more money on — especially for the health-conscious.

“These investments contribute to long-term well-being, providing insights into your health metrics and facilitating a proactive approach to wellness,” said Fernandes. “In the grand scheme of things, prioritizing health through technology is an investment in a future with potentially lower healthcare costs and a higher quality of life.”

Durable Holiday Décor

Even without gifts, the holidays can be an expensive time of year. This is especially true if you find yourself having to constantly replace old decorations or lights. That’s why you might want to consider spending a little extra on the holiday décor.

“Opting for high-quality, durable holiday decorations can be a wise decision,” said Beth Haven, the managing editor and founder of Business Mole. “These items, though initially more costly, can be reused for years, ultimately offering better long-term value than cheaper, disposable alternatives.”

Personal Development

While personal development might not be the first thing you think of when shopping for the holidays, certain things — like self-improvement courses — are often worth the cost.

“Consider investing in self-improvement courses, educational programs or skill-building workshops during the holiday season,” said Eric Sornoso, chief executive officer of Mealfan. “These investments, although not traditional gifts, can enhance personal growth and potentially lead to long-term benefits in one’s career or personal life.”

Experiences

Experiences, like an overseas trip or a luxury spa day, can be expensive but highly worthwhile — even if you’re living frugally.

“Experiences can be anything from a day out at a theme park or a spa day, to a weekend away or a cooking class,” said Billy Parker, the director of Gift Delivery.

Certain types of experiences could cost less than if you were to purchase multiple gifts. On an emotional level, they can also create lasting memories, bring joy and even bond people together.

