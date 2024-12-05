10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now

As college becomes increasingly expensive, many people are questioning whether the ROI is actually worth it. The truth is that some trade jobs pay comparable salaries, with many only requiring a high school degree or the equivalent. Plus, many of these so-called “blue-collar” jobs are also in high demand.
Check Out: 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025
Learn More: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake
Here’s a look at the highest-paying blue-collar jobs you can get right now, as identified by Resume Genius.
Elevator Technicians
- Median annual salary: $102,420
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 24,400
Discover More: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account
Read More: 29 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024
Power Plant Operators
- Median annual salary: $100,890
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 47,400
Find More: 7 Best Passive Income Investments To Build Your Wealth in 2024
Electrical Power Line Installers and Repairers
- Median annual salary: $85,420
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 123,400
Aircraft Mechanics and Technicians
- Median annual salary: $75,400
- Education: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Number of jobs: 163,300
Railroad Workers
- Median annual salary: $73,580
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 83,000
Also See: Passive Income Expert on How To Make $27,000 Every Week
Boilermakers
- Median annual salary: $71,140
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 11,300
Construction and Building Inspectors
- Median annual salary: $67,700
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 142,600
Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators
- Median annual salary: $67,640
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 35,500
Electrical and Electronics Installers and Repairers
- Median annual salary: $67,220
- Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
- Number of jobs: 119,600
Wind Turbine Technicians
- Median annual salary: $61,770
- Education: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Number of jobs: 11,400
Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Resume Genius and is accurate as of Nov. 12, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
- 12 Old Navy Clothing Items You Should Buy in November To Maximize Savings
- The 5 Most Expensive End-of-Year Money Mistakes, According to Financial Advisors
- 3 Major Retailers Who Will Raise Prices Immediately Under Trump -- Tariffs Play Key Role
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.