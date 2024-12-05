News & Insights

10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now

December 05, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

As college becomes increasingly expensive, many people are questioning whether the ROI is actually worth it. The truth is that some trade jobs pay comparable salaries, with many only requiring a high school degree or the equivalent. Plus, many of these so-called “blue-collar” jobs are also in high demand.

Here’s a look at the highest-paying blue-collar jobs you can get right now, as identified by Resume Genius.

two male technician machinist worker at work adjusting elevator mechanism of lift with spanner.

Elevator Technicians

  • Median annual salary: $102,420
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 24,400

Engineer using laptop computer for maintenance in thermal power plant industrail.

Power Plant Operators

  • Median annual salary: $100,890
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 47,400

Electricity power-line installer making repairs

Electrical Power Line Installers and Repairers

  • Median annual salary: $85,420
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 123,400
Young woman in uniform fixing something in air jet motor.

Aircraft Mechanics and Technicians

  • Median annual salary: $75,400
  • Education: Postsecondary nondegree award
  • Number of jobs: 163,300
Tobolsk, Russia - July 15.

Railroad Workers

  • Median annual salary: $73,580
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 83,000

An experienced operator service gas boiler equipment.

Boilermakers

  • Median annual salary: $71,140
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 11,300
Construction concept , Foreman officer inspector defect about engineer&architect work home building before complete project.

Construction and Building Inspectors

  • Median annual salary: $67,700
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 142,600
engineer at work.

Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators

  • Median annual salary: $67,640
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 35,500
a young male carpenter clipping electrical wires on a first fix.

Electrical and Electronics Installers and Repairers

  • Median annual salary: $67,220
  • Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)
  • Number of jobs: 119,600
Windmills and engineer.

Wind Turbine Technicians

  • Median annual salary: $61,770
  • Education: Postsecondary nondegree award
  • Number of jobs: 11,400

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Resume Genius and is accurate as of Nov. 12, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now

