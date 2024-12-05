10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now

As college becomes increasingly expensive, many people are questioning whether the ROI is actually worth it. The truth is that some trade jobs pay comparable salaries, with many only requiring a high school degree or the equivalent. Plus, many of these so-called “blue-collar” jobs are also in high demand.

Check Out: 5 Side Hustles That Can Earn You an Extra $1,000 Before 2025

Learn More: Why Skipping a Financial Advisor Could Be Your Biggest Money Mistake

Here’s a look at the highest-paying blue-collar jobs you can get right now, as identified by Resume Genius.

Elevator Technicians

Median annual salary: $102,420

$102,420 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 24,400

Discover More: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Read More: 29 Best Games That Pay Real Money in 2024

Power Plant Operators

Median annual salary: $100,890

$100,890 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 47,400

Find More: 7 Best Passive Income Investments To Build Your Wealth in 2024

Electrical Power Line Installers and Repairers

Median annual salary: $85,420

$85,420 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 123,400

Aircraft Mechanics and Technicians

Median annual salary: $75,400

$75,400 Education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Number of jobs: 163,300

Railroad Workers

Median annual salary: $73,580

$73,580 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 83,000

Also See: Passive Income Expert on How To Make $27,000 Every Week

Boilermakers

Median annual salary: $71,140

$71,140 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 11,300

Construction and Building Inspectors

Median annual salary: $67,700

$67,700 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 142,600

Stationary Engineers and Boiler Operators

Median annual salary: $67,640

$67,640 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 35,500

Electrical and Electronics Installers and Repairers

Median annual salary: $67,220

$67,220 Education: High school diploma (or equivalent)

High school diploma (or equivalent) Number of jobs: 119,600

Wind Turbine Technicians

Median annual salary: $61,770

$61,770 Education: Postsecondary nondegree award

Postsecondary nondegree award Number of jobs: 11,400

Editor’s note: Data was sourced from Resume Genius and is accurate as of Nov. 12, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Highest-Paying Blue-Collar Jobs You Can Get Right Now

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.