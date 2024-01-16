10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Huge Amounts of Income

When it comes to dividend investing, there are two primary types of investors: 1) dividend growth investors and 2) high-yield dividend investors. For those seeking higher dividend income quicker, high-yield stocks do this, but tend to offer much less in terms of dividend growth.

In today's video, I will go through 10 dividend stocks with high yields above 4%, with some having yields more than 9%. One of these high-yield dividend stocks covered is "Big Blue," International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM).

Check out this video to learn more, subscribe to the channel, and check out the special offer in the link below.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 12, 2024. The video was published on Jan. 15, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in International Business Machines right now?

Before you buy stock in International Business Machines, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and International Business Machines wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 8, 2024

Mark Roussin, CPA has positions in Altria Group, Realty Income, and Vici Properties. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Pfizer and Realty Income. The Motley Fool recommends British American Tobacco P.l.c., Chevron, Enterprise Products Partners, Hasbro, International Business Machines, Verizon Communications, and Vici Properties and recommends the following options: long January 2024 $40 calls on British American Tobacco P.l.c., long January 2026 $40 calls on British American Tobacco P.l.c., and short January 2026 $40 puts on British American Tobacco P.l.c. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Mark Roussin is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.