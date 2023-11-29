10 High-Yield CDs With APYs Above 5% Offer Savers Superior Returns Over Treasuries

As financial institutions continue to raise their certificate of deposit (CD) rates, American savers find themselves presented with increasingly attractive opportunities to grow their money.

These developments have been spurred by multiple Federal Reserve rate increases since March 2022, which have had a cascading effect on interest rates across the financial sector.

According to Bankrate’s data, the average 1-year annual percentage yield (APY) on CDs offered by their institution partners has reached an impressive 5.27%.

This figure is particularly noteworthy because it surpasses the yield on 2-year Treasury bonds by more than half a percentage point. This indicates that consumers are finding more lucrative opportunities in CDs compared to government bonds or short-term bond ETFs, such as iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSE:SHY), which are traditionally considered low-risk investments.

Today’s Best CD Rates on the Market

Here is a list of 10 options that are currently offering the most attractive APY, as per Bankrate’s data:

Barclays Online CD: Offering no minimum deposit, Barclays presents a 1-year APY of 5.50%, with its 3-year and 5-year terms both yielding 4.50% APY​​. LendingClub CD: Requires a $2,500 minimum deposit. It provides a 1-year APY of 5.55%, 3-year APY at 4.30%, and a 5-year APY of 4.00%​. Alliant Credit Union Certificate: With a $1,000 minimum, the rates are 5.25% for 1 year, 4.45% for 3 years, and 4.35% for 5 years. BMO Alto Certificate of Deposit: This option stands out with a 1-year APY of 5.65%, 3-year APY at 5.10%, and 5-year APY at a robust 5.25%, all with no minimum deposit requirement​. Popular Direct CD: Demands a higher $10,000 minimum deposit but offers the highest 1-year APY at 5.67%, with 3-year and 5-year terms at 5.00% and 4.70%, respectively​. Bread Savings CD: A minimum of $1,500 is needed here, yielding 5.60% for 1 year, 4.95% for 3 years, and 4.75% for 5 years​. Quontic Bank CD: Requires a $500 minimum balance, offering 5.30% for 1 year, 4.40% for 3 years, and 4.30% for 5 years​. Marcus by Goldman Sachs High-Yield CD: This option requires a $500 minimum deposit, with a 5.30% APY for 1 year, 4.40% for 3 years, and 4.10% for 5 years​. TAB Bank CD: With a $1,000 minimum deposit, it provides a 5.27% APY for 1 year, 4.25% for 3 years, and 4.00% for 5 years​. PenFed Credit Union Money Market Certificate: A $1,000 minimum deposit is needed, offering 5.25% for 1 year, 4.30% for 3 years, and 4.00% for 5 years​.

CD Provider Min. Deposit 1-Year APY 3-Year APY 5-Year APY 1-Year Earnings Barclays Online CD $0 5.50% 4.50% 4.50% $550 LendingClub CD $2,500 5.55% 4.30% 4.00% $555 Alliant Credit Union Certificate $1,000 5.25% 4.45% 4.35% $525 BMO Alto Certificate of Deposit $0 5.65% 5.10% 5.25% $565 Popular Direct CD $10,000 5.67% 5.00% 4.70% $567 Bread Savings CD $1,500 5.60% 4.95% 4.75% $560 Quontic Bank CD $500 5.30% 4.40% 4.30% $530 Marcus by Goldman Sachs High-Yield CD $500 5.30% 4.40% 4.10% $530 TAB Bank CD $1,000 5.27% 4.25% 4.00% $527 PenFed Credit Union Money Market Certificate $1,000 5.25% 4.30% 4.00% $525

