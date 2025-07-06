10 High-Paying, Professional-Level Part-Time Jobs You Can Do From Home

Citing workplace stressors such as excessive workload, toxic bosses and unrealistic expectations from management, an October 2024 FlexJobs survey found respondents were overwhelmingly in favor (89%) of changing the traditional 40-hour workweek to jobs with compressed schedules and four-day workweeks.

If workloads can be adjusted without and impact on business operations, a remote work environment can improve employee satisfaction, health and wellness, and productivity by offering better work-life balance. So too can a shorter work week model, a concept that is gaining steam in the U.S.

Here are 10 high-paying part-time jobs ideal for professionals looking to make a change, according to LiveCareer. To qualify, the jobs listed below require fewer than 40 hours per week, are professional-level positions that call for advanced experience and education, and have full-time average annual salaries of over $80,000, per Payscale.

UX/UI Designer

Average annual salary: $80,048

Whether you choose to specialize in user experience or interface work, opportunities in UX/UI design are expansive. Payscale has the average annual salary pegged at just over $80,000, but depending on your specialization, many full-time engineer, designer and architect jobs in this in-demand field pay a base of well over $100,000, per ZipRecruiter.

Project Manager

Average annual salary: $80,868

Skills like leadership, communication, problem-solving and time management are crucial in project management and can be applied across all industries. According to the Project Management Institute’s most recent “Earning Power” wage study, respondents who hold a Project Management Professional certification earn 33% more than those who do not.

Cyber Security Analyst

Average annual salary: $81,585

As with UI/UX designers, the need for cybersecurity experts has never been greater. Protecting information and maintaining the digital world is an endless and forever evolving concern, and relatable cyber-skills will always be valuable. There are plenty of certifications that will boost your credentials and base pay in this field, like CompTIA Security+, Certified Ethical Hacker or Certified Information Systems Security Professional.

Business Consultant

Average annual salary: $82,391

Of particular interest for good communicators and problem-solvers with backgrounds in business administration, economics, engineering, finance or even psychology, consultancy can be a demanding but lucrative career path.

It can also be a flexible one, enabling you to choose your clients and schedule. Education is important, but the best business consultants have the experience to effectively provide unbiased analysis and offer strategic advice.

Cloud Engineer

Average annual salary: $91,409

Starting with a general IT knowledge base and progressing to cloud-specific experience, cloud engineers help companies transition from traditional onsite IT foundation to cloud-based environments. Although the average entry-level (zero to two years) pay for cloud engineer is around $91,409, experience and the path you choose (e.g., software or solutions) will earn you a great deal more, per the SANS Institute.

Creative Director

Average annual salary: $98,978

If working during the pandemic taught us anything, it was that many jobs can be done working from home, even leadership positions that frequently include meeting with clients or stakeholders and managing teams. Unless your job is location-reliant or requires physical interaction with people or equipment, most any job can be performed from your home.

A creative director sets the creative vision for a project, brand or organization and supervises the creative process, making certain that every aspect of media and communication campaigns agree with the personality the company is trying to convey. Salary.com has the pay range for a creative director going from $136,471 (entry level) to $145,928 (expert level).

Product Manager

Average annual salary: $108,598

Product management entails managing and monitoring each stage of a product’s life cycle, helping to “set goals and motivate the product team of engineers, designers, marketers, and researchers, with the primary concern of ensuring that a product launches and continues to do well in the market,” according to Coursera.

A bachelor’s degree, skills and tech training, certification, and experience will take you as far as you want, but as with all of the jobs listed here, they’ll also give you the chance to work at you own pace and on your own time.

Senior Developer

Average annual salary: $114,960

Like project managers for software and applications, senior developers create, deploy and maintain complex code and software systems and architectures. Technical troubleshooting and team leading are also frequent roles that fall under this job description, and as such, they are responsibility-heavy and command high salaries. According to Payscale and Indeed, base salaries hover around the $115,000 mark but can increase depending on experience, duties and location.

Senior Software Engineer

Average annual salary: $128,923

As the job title suggests, software engineers who have the requisite years of learned experience (generally, five to seven years and more) are considered senior by industry standards and take on more responsibility or supervisory tasks than junior workers. Senior software engineers working remotely or part time (or on flexible contracts) should expect to make an hourly average of about $69, per ZipRecruiter.

AI Specialist

Average annual salary: $136,869

Not surprisingly, artificial intelligence (AI) work is growing in base salary and industry demand. But just because a job is trendy and sought-after doesn’t mean you can’t adapt your learning and skills to suit a part-time schedule.

The ability to evaluate AI-related challenges and implement solutions to improve system performance and user experience is invaluable now and will continue to be fundamental as our tech-run world evolves. If you have the right stuff, you’ll be able to set your schedule and salary.

