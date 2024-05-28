10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GERN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.50 $350.0K 833 5.0K ZTS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $165.00 $45.5K 289 791 ITOS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $25.00 $66.0K 2.0K 501 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $55.00 $63.9K 9.1K 461 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $145.00 $29.2K 1.7K 233 CVS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $52.50 $100.8K 769 227 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/28/24 $590.00 $92.3K 1 170 DHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $270.00 $60.6K 1.0K 146 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $760.00 $1.1 million 263 107 WAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $320.00 $43.0K 32 100

• Regarding GERN (NASDAQ:GERN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 5000 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $350.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on July 19, 2024. Parties traded 138 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.5K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 289 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ITOS (NASDAQ:ITOS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.0K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 2000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 598 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 385 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.9K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 9174 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 234 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 130 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $225.0 per contract. There were 1709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 171 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO (NYSE:TMO), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 28, 2024. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.3K, with a price of $543.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 170 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.6K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 1079 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 146 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $760.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $11510.0 per contract. There were 263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 107 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WAT (NYSE:WAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

