10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $29.00 $50.3K 6.8K 8.2K SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $1.3 million 211 1.0K NVAX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $22.50 $35.6K 533 701 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $162.50 $38.9K 1.1K 476 IOVA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $31.3K 1.6K 296 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $340.00 $60.9K 20 279 BMY CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $67.6K 1.4K 215 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $810.00 $138.7K 665 136 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $155.00 $35.6K 83 89 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $300.00 $115.3K 52 83

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 31, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2962 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $17.0 per contract. There were 6806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8214 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $2750.0 per contract. There were 211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1003 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 392 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 701 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 69 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $565.0 per contract. There were 1101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 476 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IOVA (NASDAQ:IOVA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 238 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 261 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 1626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.9K, with a price of $6775.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 602 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.6K, with a price of $1690.0 per contract. There were 1469 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 215 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $810.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $138.7K, with a price of $2320.0 per contract. There were 665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HCA (NYSE:HCA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.3K, with a price of $1390.0 per contract. There were 52 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.