10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $56.00 $38.2K 765 2.1K BMRN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $90.00 $27.8K 276 1.9K JAZZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $37.3K 129 276 NVCR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $25.00 $25.3K 446 220 BSX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $62.50 $37.4K 206 138 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $27.00 $26.9K 7.4K 128 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $780.00 $61.6K 382 115 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/28/24 $520.00 $36.7K 15 114 JNJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $150.00 $30.0K 115 103 MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $120.00 $56.7K 4.4K 62

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 23 day(s) on June 7, 2024. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $56.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 765 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN (NASDAQ:BMRN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 105 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $265.0 per contract. There were 276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1969 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JAZZ (NASDAQ:JAZZ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 89 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 129 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVCR (NASDAQ:NVCR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 128 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 220 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 611 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 129 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 206 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 138 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $266.0 per contract. There were 7459 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 128 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 37 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 29 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.6K, with a price of $2125.0 per contract. There were 382 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 44 day(s) on June 28, 2024. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.7K, with a price of $1224.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 23 day(s) on June 7, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 115 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.7K, with a price of $1135.0 per contract. There were 4433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

