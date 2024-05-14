10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $40.00 $930.8K 8.5K 3.0K SNY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $47.50 $73.6K 2.7K 1.5K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $123.00 $78.0K 682 1.0K CVS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $80.00 $41.3K 1.0K 806 LQDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $10.00 $26.5K 5.5K 730 ILMN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $116.00 $27.6K 48 333 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $31.4K 4.6K 329 GH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $56.0K 1.9K 200 ANVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.00 $36.0K 83 103 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $43.00 $27.2K 4.2K 74

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding INSM (NASDAQ:INSM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 1790 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $930.8K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 8566 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNY (NASDAQ:SNY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 21, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.6K, with a price of $49.0 per contract. There were 2777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 578 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 612 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.3K, with a price of $207.0 per contract. There were 1063 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LQDA (NASDAQ:LQDA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 591 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 5571 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ILMN (NASDAQ:ILMN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 115 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 333 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 248 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.4K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 4600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 329 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GH (NASDAQ:GH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 248 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1982 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ANVS (NYSE:ANVS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 157 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 83 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 612 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 4211 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.