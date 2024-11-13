10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/22/24 $87.00 $27.8K 600 3.0K VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $70.00 $71.9K 2.1K 1.0K ALT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.00 $41.8K 250 926 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $320.00 $376.7K 1.6K 760 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $65.00 $645.0K 1 750 CVS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $55.00 $112.1K 1.7K 726 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $100.00 $59.3K 445 431 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $23.00 $95.7K 4.2K 288 PTGX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $38.1K 48 268 INCY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $67.50 $35.5K 1.1K 157

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 22, 2024. This event was a transfer of 316 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.8K, with a price of $88.0 per contract. There were 600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3045 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 29, 2024. This event was a transfer of 899 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1039 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALT (NASDAQ:ALT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 416 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 352 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 46 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $376.7K, with a price of $1070.0 per contract. There were 1630 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 760 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 275 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 750 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $645.0K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $112.1K, with a price of $533.0 per contract. There were 1798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 85 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.3K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 445 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 431 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 174 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.7K, with a price of $549.0 per contract. There were 4250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTGX (NASDAQ:PTGX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 37 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $1030.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INCY (NASDAQ:INCY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1416.0 per contract. There were 1186 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.