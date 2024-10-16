10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $116.00 $116.9K 3.7K 3.7K DXCM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $66.3K 2.4K 1.6K MOH CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $330.00 $156.4K 55 720 CAPR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.00 $77.0K 3 550 EWTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $35.00 $30.0K 16 300 SAVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $27.50 $29.0K 145 293 SMMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $20.00 $53.0K 293 246 VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $76.5K 1.1K 120 GPCR CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $40.00 $121.0K 175 100 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $275.00 $31.5K 590 68

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding ABT (NYSE:ABT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 2924 contract(s) at a $116.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.9K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 3761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 603 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 81 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2415 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1605 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MOH (NYSE:MOH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 549 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.4K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAPR (NASDAQ:CAPR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 247 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $1540.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EWTX (NASDAQ:EWTX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 300 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on October 25, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SMMT (NASDAQ:SMMT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 246 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $76.5K, with a price of $1530.0 per contract. There were 1168 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GPCR (NASDAQ:GPCR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 429 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.0K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 1, 2024. This event was a transfer of 60 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $526.0 per contract. There were 590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 68 contract(s) were bought and sold.

