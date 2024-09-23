10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $70.5K 38.1K 2.5K BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/04/24 $51.00 $32.5K 829 797 BNTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $120.00 $34.5K 1.3K 625 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $355.00 $71.7K 16 505 TGTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $137.7K 2 383 JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $175.00 $45.4K 513 382 BHVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $45.00 $48.4K 74 365 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $60.00 $189.7K 4.5K 172 GMED PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $70.00 $31.6K 7 122 MNKD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.50 $30.0K 121 100

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $32.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.5K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 38163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2583 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on October 4, 2024. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $51.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 1345 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI (NYSE:CI), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 239 contract(s) at a $355.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 16 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 116 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 82 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.7K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 383 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 329 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 382 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BHVN (NYSE:BHVN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 149 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.4K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 365 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $189.7K, with a price of $1265.0 per contract. There were 4588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 172 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GMED (NYSE:GMED), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MNKD (NASDAQ:MNKD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

