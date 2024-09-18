10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $65.0K 37.5K 2.1K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $70.00 $26.2K 814 482 SRPT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $130.00 $25.3K 972 303 EW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $67.50 $196.0K 7 201 EXAS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $62.50 $90.0K 1.0K 200 ILMN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $128.00 $32.6K 6 200 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $315.00 $105.3K 561 174 ALGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $155.00 $55.5K 0 150 SYK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $380.00 $98.7K 10 57 RPRX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $20.00 $50.2K 43 54

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 485 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 37533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2165 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on September 27, 2024. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $252.0 per contract. There were 814 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 972 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EW (NYSE:EW), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 485 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $196.0K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 121 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $450.0 per contract. There were 1039 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN (NASDAQ:ILMN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 102 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 121 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 70 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.3K, with a price of $1505.0 per contract. There were 561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 211 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.5K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK (NYSE:SYK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 275 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $3290.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RPRX (NASDAQ:RPRX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 211 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.2K, with a price of $930.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 54 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

