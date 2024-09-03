10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $60.00 $32.4K 4.4K 1.0K NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/13/24 $141.00 $68.8K 144 406 CI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $345.00 $106.1K 119 397 VKTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $60.00 $81.1K 2.2K 226 TEM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $53.00 $29.0K 10 200 MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $80.00 $25.3K 3.4K 183 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $175.00 $95.6K 3.2K 140 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $600.00 $41.6K 195 57 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $110.00 $30.5K 81 43 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $840.00 $48.6K 472 35

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For CVS (NYSE:CVS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 4477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on September 13, 2024. Parties traded 398 contract(s) at a $141.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 144 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CI (NYSE:CI), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $345.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.1K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 2282 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on September 6, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $53.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $290.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 3412 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.6K, with a price of $2390.0 per contract. There were 3243 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 73 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 16 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $2605.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 57 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 199 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $1220.0 per contract. There were 81 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 43 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 3 contract(s) at a $840.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $16200.0 per contract. There were 472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

