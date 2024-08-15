10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VTRS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.00 $68.0K 2.2K 4.8K VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $530.00 $167.9K 4.3K 2.1K CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $57.50 $25.1K 2.5K 843 ZBH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $110.00 $56.2K 172 786 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $320.00 $142.5K 879 505 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $185.00 $140.0K 750 218 DOCS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $35.00 $80.2K 0 200 ZVRA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.00 $46.5K 3 90 GSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $47.00 $38.4K 3 62 DXCM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $75.00 $38.1K 151 58

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For VTRS (NASDAQ:VTRS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 155 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1361 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2294 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 2099 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.9K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2102 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 64 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2515 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZBH (NYSE:ZBH), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 205 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.2K, with a price of $275.0 per contract. There were 172 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 786 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 216 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $142.5K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 505 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 155 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 203 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 750 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 218 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DOCS (NYSE:DOCS), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.2K, with a price of $401.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZVRA (NASDAQ:ZVRA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 36 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GSK (NYSE:GSK), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 190 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 62 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.4K, with a price of $620.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 62 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 151 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

