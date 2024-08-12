10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $340.00 $218.4K 641 626 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/13/24 $138.00 $77.5K 0 381 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $80.00 $729.7K 48 358 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $900.00 $72.7K 980 296 ELV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $520.00 $26.9K 158 104 IOVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.00 $64.0K 3.0K 100 VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $70.00 $41.7K 2.0K 61 MCK CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $590.00 $37.3K 1 28 ARGX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $530.00 $36.5K 2 25 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $240.00 $70.0K 609 21

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For MDGL (NASDAQ:MDGL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 67 day(s) on October 18, 2024. This event was a transfer of 624 contract(s) at a $340.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $218.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 641 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 626 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 32 day(s) on September 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 380 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $204.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 381 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 858 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 350 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $729.7K, with a price of $2085.0 per contract. There were 48 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 358 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.7K, with a price of $3639.0 per contract. There were 980 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 296 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ELV (NYSE:ELV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.9K, with a price of $272.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IOVA (NASDAQ:IOVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 522 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 3010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 100 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 95 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.7K, with a price of $835.0 per contract. There were 2099 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 61 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK (NYSE:MCK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 193 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 14 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.3K, with a price of $2670.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARGX (NASDAQ:ARGX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 130 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $530.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.5K, with a price of $3650.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALNY (NASDAQ:ALNY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.0K, with a price of $3500.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21 contract(s) were bought and sold.

