10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $286.6K 20.5K 19.1K UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/30/25 $320.00 $82.5K 2.3K 5.2K HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $290.00 $330.7K 64 1.3K AKRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $50.00 $81.0K 573 292 OCUL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.00 $32.5K 60 190 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/27/25 $810.00 $35.5K 12 169 BMY PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $45.00 $43.0K 3.5K 113 HIMS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $60.00 $35.0K 2.4K 85 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $175.00 $93.8K 384 59 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $40.00 $29.9K 776 58

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 11467 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $286.6K, with a price of $25.0 per contract. There were 20532 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 2315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5276 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 1350 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.7K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 64 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1371 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AKRO (NASDAQ:AKRO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 270 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 292 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OCUL (NASDAQ:OCUL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 60 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 190 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on June 27, 2025. This event was a transfer of 24 contract(s) at a $810.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $1480.0 per contract. There were 12 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 304 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $414.0 per contract. There were 3563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 113 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1400.0 per contract. There were 2475 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 85 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.8K, with a price of $1590.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 605 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.9K, with a price of $3330.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

