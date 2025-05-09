10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $76.00 $46.3K 2.0K 4.3K ILMN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $105.00 $32.6K 275 1.3K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $75.00 $45.3K 334 1.1K VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $80.00 $32.1K 27 908 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $192.50 $25.0K 618 726 GH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $22.50 $46.7K 219 73 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/27 $500.00 $43.1K 494 41 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $790.00 $45.0K 160 12 VRTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $490.00 $32.8K 21 8 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $280.00 $35.8K 1.7K 4

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 315 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $147.0 per contract. There were 2065 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4318 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ILMN (NASDAQ:ILMN), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 275 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 616 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 27 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.3K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 334 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 616 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $5351.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $183.0 per contract. There were 618 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 726 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GH (NASDAQ:GH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 224 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 22 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.7K, with a price of $2123.0 per contract. There were 219 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 73 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 769 day(s) on June 17, 2027. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $4315.0 per contract. There were 494 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $790.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $4500.0 per contract. There were 160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $6569.0 per contract. There were 21 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 616 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.8K, with a price of $8950.0 per contract. There were 1706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

