10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/09/25 $400.00 $51.3K 1.2K 2.2K NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $50.3K 9.5K 1.4K MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $33.2K 3.0K 578 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $137.0K 3.2K 466 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/30/25 $84.00 $49.2K 684 443 SRPT PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $55.00 $30.7K 660 405 VERA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $165.0K 1.9K 306 CAPR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.00 $48.0K 2.8K 274 BIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $210.00 $60.0K 401 250 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $30.00 $36.2K 1.0K 150

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 137 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.3K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 1204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 255 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.3K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 9573 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1429 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 537 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $62.0 per contract. There were 3002 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 255 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $137.0K, with a price of $1370.0 per contract. There were 3252 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRK (NYSE:MRK), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.2K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 684 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 443 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 83 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERA (NASDAQ:VERA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $165.0K, with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 1903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 306 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAPR (NASDAQ:CAPR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 136 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 2857 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIO (NYSE:BIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 401 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.2K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 1013 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

