10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IRON CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $50.00 $160.0K 4 2.0K VRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $70.00 $55.4K 372 500 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.00 $28.3K 6.7K 302 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $310.00 $25.5K 8.7K 173 AKRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $40.00 $25.8K 0 150 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $37.00 $47.8K 839 114 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $690.00 $37.0K 212 33 NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $77.50 $36.0K 1.4K 26 TMO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $470.00 $32.8K 2 11 MCK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $680.00 $124.6K 10 11

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding IRON (NASDAQ:IRON), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRNA (NASDAQ:VRNA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 241 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 290 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 59 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 6708 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 37 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 8768 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKRO (NASDAQ:AKRO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 16 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 108 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.8K, with a price of $532.0 per contract. There were 839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $690.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $1236.0 per contract. There were 212 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 290 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 24 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $1500.0 per contract. There were 1454 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO (NYSE:TMO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 45 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $470.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $3280.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCK (NYSE:MCK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 654 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $124.6K, with a price of $11330.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

