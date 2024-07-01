10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRNX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $50.00 $660.0K 236 2.8K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/05/24 $22.00 $88.7K 856 1.6K DHR PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/12/24 $247.50 $80.6K 1.0K 622 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/12/24 $485.00 $29.7K 56 259 ALNY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $185.00 $71.4K 1.0K 150 IQV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $210.00 $33.1K 2.5K 35 BMY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $41.00 $33.6K 3.6K 32 SAVA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.50 $1.5 million 839 28 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $900.00 $30.3K 1.5K 9 ISRG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $440.00 $29.6K 50 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For CRNX (NASDAQ:CRNX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 81 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 2200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $660.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2880 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on July 5, 2024. Parties traded 4438 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $88.7K, with a price of $20.0 per contract. There were 856 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1684 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on July 12, 2024. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.6K, with a price of $530.0 per contract. There were 1019 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 622 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 11 day(s) on July 12, 2024. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $485.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.7K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALNY (NASDAQ:ALNY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 12 contract(s) at a $185.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $5950.0 per contract. There were 1086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IQV (NYSE:IQV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 77 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 2558 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 3612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 564 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1999 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.5 million, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 839 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 3 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.3K, with a price of $10126.0 per contract. There were 1599 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 200 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $440.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $3292.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.