10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RXRX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $8.00 $26.6K 2.5K 4.6K MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $95.5K 1.8K 2.0K WST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $200.00 $192.0K 55 286 EXAS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.00 $153.7K 609 250 MRK PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $85.00 $26.1K 2.6K 216 SWTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $50.00 $56.0K 1.3K 201 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $60.00 $40.1K 13.3K 156 ARWR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $27.4K 385 110 WGS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $77.50 $35.0K 176 46 SRPT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $35.6K 602 30

• For RXRX (NASDAQ:RXRX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 35 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 533 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 2587 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $191.0 per contract. There were 1849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WST (NYSE:WST), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 308 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $192.0K, with a price of $4800.0 per contract. There were 55 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXAS (NASDAQ:EXAS), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 336 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.7K, with a price of $615.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 154 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.1K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 2690 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 216 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWTX (NASDAQ:SWTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.0K, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 1300 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 59 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.1K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 13329 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARWR (NASDAQ:ARWR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 126 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $276.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WGS (NASDAQ:WGS), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 336 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $1177.0 per contract. There were 602 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

