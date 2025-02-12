10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $27.50 $48.6K 44.4K 7.2K ACAD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.00 $157.6K 109 1.9K TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $65.00 $28.5K 2.8K 840 ZTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $180.00 $43.0K 1.4K 316 EBS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $11.00 $43.8K 4 200 BMRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $65.00 $29.2K 1.3K 159 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $245.00 $191.7K 141 125 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $37.00 $69.7K 1.0K 87 EXEL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $17.00 $29.5K 98 50 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $800.00 $37.5K 843 31

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PFE (NYSE:PFE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 2561 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 44426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7236 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ACAD (NASDAQ:ACAD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 128 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 901 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $157.6K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1920 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $1425.0 per contract. There were 2849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZTS (NYSE:ZTS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1473 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 316 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EBS (NYSE:EBS), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 219 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 4 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMRN (NASDAQ:BMRN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 1333 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 159 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HUM (NYSE:HUM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 65 contract(s) at a $245.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.7K, with a price of $2950.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 81 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.7K, with a price of $861.0 per contract. There were 1026 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXEL (NASDAQ:EXEL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 18 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 98 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $7518.0 per contract. There were 843 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

