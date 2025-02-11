10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/14/25 $75.00 $39.4K 2.1K 8.1K AHCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $10.00 $71.4K 0 4.7K THC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $145.00 $105.8K 1.1K 1.0K COR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $822.5K 495 258 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $35.00 $81.1K 5.1K 217 AMGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $270.00 $140.0K 355 200 SYK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $390.00 $39.6K 484 151 MCK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $610.00 $53.0K 100 137 AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $67.50 $33.6K 1.8K 120 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $860.00 $25.3K 50 112

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on February 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 2192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8123 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AHCO (NASDAQ:AHCO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 476 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.4K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4752 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For THC (NYSE:THC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.8K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COR (NYSE:COR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 339 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $822.5K, with a price of $3290.0 per contract. There were 495 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 258 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 339 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.1K, with a price of $812.0 per contract. There were 5109 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 129 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $140.0K, with a price of $700.0 per contract. There were 355 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK (NYSE:SYK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on February 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $390.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 151 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK (NYSE:MCK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $610.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $1000.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AZN (NASDAQ:AZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 57 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.6K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 1841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 120 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 157 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $860.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $6340.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.