10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADMA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $20.00 $127.4K 2.2K 5.0K NMRA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.50 $86.5K 4.5K 827 SRRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $40.00 $27.7K 3.2K 805 NVO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $105.00 $28.5K 901 558 RVMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $55.00 $55.4K 704 461 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $285.00 $31.0K 1.1K 439 BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/13/24 $91.00 $49.3K 28 413 BIIB CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $200.00 $108.0K 280 212 SAVA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.00 $109.2K 365 105 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.50 $25.3K 11.2K 66

• For ADMA (NASDAQ:ADMA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1499 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.4K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 2293 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5072 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NMRA (NASDAQ:NMRA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 309 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.5K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4550 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRRK (NASDAQ:SRRK), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 46 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 99 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 3264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 805 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 901 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 558 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RVMD (NASDAQ:RVMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 426 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 704 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $285.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1197 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 439 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on December 13, 2024. This event was a transfer of 411 contract(s) at a $91.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BIIB (NASDAQ:BIIB), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 136 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.0K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 280 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 212 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 200 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $109.2K, with a price of $2185.0 per contract. There were 365 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 410 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 11285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

