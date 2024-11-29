10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $86.00 $29.5K 72 680 GEHC PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/06/24 $84.00 $41.1K 24 368 IBRX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.50 $25.0K 635 330 LLY PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $720.00 $227.0K 99 293 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $26.00 $94.8K 2.4K 168 BSX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $75.00 $259.5K 533 150 APLT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $33.0K 6.4K 135 HROW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $31.9K 776 118 DHR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $240.00 $55.0K 491 114 PSTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.00 $44.2K 85 110

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 674 contract(s) at a $86.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 44 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $44.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 680 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GEHC (NASDAQ:GEHC), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on December 6, 2024. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $113.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 368 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBRX (NASDAQ:IBRX), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 260 contract(s) at a $4.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 635 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 330 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 112 day(s) on March 21, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $720.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $227.0K, with a price of $2270.0 per contract. There were 99 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 158 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.8K, with a price of $600.0 per contract. There were 2480 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX (NYSE:BSX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on February 21, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $259.5K, with a price of $1730.0 per contract. There were 533 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding APLT (NASDAQ:APLT), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 6422 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HROW (NASDAQ:HROW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 413 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $1680.0 per contract. There were 776 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DHR (NYSE:DHR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on December 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 110 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PSTX (NASDAQ:PSTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $442.0 per contract. There were 85 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 110 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.