10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $31.00 $33.0K 3.6K 5.9K BMY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/02/24 $50.00 $95.0K 1.7K 4.7K TEVA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.00 $26.4K 34.6K 3.1K MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $35.0K 3.8K 1.5K GEHC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $81.00 $28.3K 47 748 BPMC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $120.00 $44.2K 2.3K 227 VKTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $48.00 $29.5K 377 210 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $750.00 $26.5K 1.0K 182 COR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $230.00 $27.4K 176 158 AMGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $350.00 $36.3K 769 147

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on August 9, 2024. Parties traded 508 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 3660 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on August 2, 2024. This event was a transfer of 3395 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 63 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $28.0 per contract. There were 1798 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4759 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEVA (NYSE:TEVA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.4K, with a price of $132.0 per contract. There were 34645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 171 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 91 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $385.0 per contract. There were 3887 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GEHC (NASDAQ:GEHC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on August 9, 2024. This event was a transfer of 86 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.3K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 47 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 748 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BPMC (NASDAQ:BPMC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 507 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $2210.0 per contract. There were 2354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 227 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on September 20, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $750.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $2650.0 per contract. There were 1011 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 182 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COR (NYSE:COR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 56 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $490.0 per contract. There were 176 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 158 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 143 day(s) on December 20, 2024. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.3K, with a price of $2020.0 per contract. There were 769 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 147 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.