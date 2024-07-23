10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $75.00 $68.9K 5.5K 2.1K MRNA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $170.00 $121.7K 4.9K 1.2K EVH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $28.7K 3.5K 1.0K DHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $240.00 $72.6K 158 867 ALGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $225.00 $25.9K 509 343 NVAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.00 $100.5K 9.3K 313 ZVRA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.50 $38.7K 3.8K 253 TMO PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $550.00 $77.4K 316 250 IOVA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.00 $33.0K 502 150 PFE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $23.00 $69.0K 1.1K 103

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BSX (NYSE:BSX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on August 16, 2024. This event was a transfer of 811 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 5564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 234 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $121.7K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 4997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1291 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EVH (NYSE:EVH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 178 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 87 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 3588 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DHR (NYSE:DHR), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.6K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ALGN (NASDAQ:ALGN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.5K, with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 9360 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZVRA (NASDAQ:ZVRA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 115 day(s) on November 15, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.7K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 3801 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TMO (NYSE:TMO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on July 26, 2024. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 316 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IOVA (NASDAQ:IOVA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 178 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $9.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 502 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 332 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $690.0 per contract. There were 1193 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 103 contract(s) were bought and sold.

