10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $320.00 $27.4K 2.5K 277 LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $930.00 $26.5K 433 140 TVTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $17.50 $25.2K 0 60 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $125.00 $42.9K 426 30 ASRT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.00 $68.8K 42 25 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.00 $72.0K 12.0K 19 CVS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $52.50 $98.4K 359 2 BMY PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $33.00 $194.2K 274 0 ANNX CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.50 $37.5K 451 0 BAX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/23/24 $36.00 $94.7K 0 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 53 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $516.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 277 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on August 16, 2024. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $930.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $4418.0 per contract. There were 433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TVTX (NASDAQ:TVTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 527 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 60 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 191 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.9K, with a price of $4290.0 per contract. There were 426 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASRT (NASDAQ:ASRT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 191 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 475 contract(s) at a $3.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.8K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 191 day(s) on January 17, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.0K, with a price of $480.0 per contract. There were 12074 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on October 18, 2024. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.4K, with a price of $635.0 per contract. There were 359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 310 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 1750 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.2K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 274 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ANNX (NASDAQ:ANNX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 150 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $250.0 per contract. There were 451 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BAX (NYSE:BAX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on August 23, 2024. This event was a transfer of 1298 contract(s) at a $36.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.7K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

