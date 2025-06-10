10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $55.00 $82.5K 2.3K 4.5K LQDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $15.00 $27.9K 723 1.1K VKTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $27.50 $26.3K 3.6K 897 ALT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.00 $185.2K 930 783 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $350.00 $80.9K 4.1K 712 MRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $115.00 $45.6K 2.5K 600 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $30.00 $27.2K 14.5K 195 INSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $75.00 $70.1K 420 157 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $75.00 $29.0K 1.6K 94 LLY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $770.00 $32.4K 222 87

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 13, 2025. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 67 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 2313 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4580 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LQDA (NASDAQ:LQDA), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 40 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $659.0 per contract. There were 3634 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 897 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALT (NASDAQ:ALT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1122 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 62 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $185.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 930 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 783 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 192 day(s) on December 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.9K, with a price of $2023.0 per contract. There were 4181 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 712 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 220 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 49 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.6K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 2577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 101 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 14560 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 195 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSM (NASDAQ:INSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.1K, with a price of $1806.0 per contract. There were 420 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 220 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $1450.0 per contract. There were 1606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 94 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 66 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $770.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.4K, with a price of $4055.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

