10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $65.00 $37.4K 872 1.6K NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $302.0K 5.1K 1.1K LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $850.00 $33.5K 31.4K 798 VERA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $30.00 $41.1K 446 342 UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $400.00 $33.4K 1.9K 282 MRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $65.00 $104.7K 114 162 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $180.00 $111.8K 2.1K 105 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $215.00 $54.2K 385 87 VRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $28.8K 50 40 ONC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $220.00 $32.2K 0 15

• Regarding TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 30, 2025. Parties traded 170 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1645 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO (NYSE:NVO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.0K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 5187 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1108 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $850.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $335.0 per contract. There were 31403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 798 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VERA (NASDAQ:VERA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $1210.0 per contract. There were 446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 598 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $400.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $3342.0 per contract. There were 1906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 570 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 161 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $104.7K, with a price of $655.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 162 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 87 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.8K, with a price of $1286.0 per contract. There were 2152 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.2K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 87 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRNA (NASDAQ:VRNA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $720.0 per contract. There were 50 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONC (NASDAQ:ONC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 15 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

