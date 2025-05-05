10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $42.00 $31.6K 1.4K 3.6K ALDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $2.50 $62.2K 973 2.0K MDT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $83.00 $187.0K 24 1.0K KNSA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.00 $42.7K 308 299 MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $80.00 $41.0K 5.0K 286 ALT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.00 $30.0K 5.1K 200 INSM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $72.50 $31.9K 2.7K 197 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $30.00 $77.4K 29.7K 115 CRL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $115.00 $27.1K 434 104 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $480.00 $50.9K 849 63

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 9, 2025. This event was a transfer of 80 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.6K, with a price of $395.0 per contract. There were 1486 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALDX (NASDAQ:ALDX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 1778 contract(s) at a $2.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.2K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2028 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MDT (NYSE:MDT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on May 23, 2025. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding KNSA (NASDAQ:KNSA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on July 18, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $855.0 per contract. There were 308 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 299 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MRK (NYSE:MRK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 79 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 5034 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ALT (NASDAQ:ALT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 137 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 5132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INSM (NASDAQ:INSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 46 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 49 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $658.0 per contract. There were 2748 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 197 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 256 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 113 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.4K, with a price of $686.0 per contract. There were 29726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRL (NYSE:CRL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 28 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.1K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 7 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $7280.0 per contract. There were 849 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

