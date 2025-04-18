10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $450.00 $52.0K 100 4.3K TEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $50.00 $33.3K 3.9K 1.1K BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $105.00 $134.3K 992 550 BHVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $17.50 $26.6K 20 401 LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $780.00 $25.9K 1.0K 384 SLNO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $65.00 $25.0K 4.4K 262 NVO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $70.00 $26.2K 897 233 SRPT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $70.00 $61.9K 336 39 MTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1180.00 $58.8K 0 15 ABT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $75.00 $29.0K 10 5

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEM (NASDAQ:TEM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 273 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.3K, with a price of $980.0 per contract. There were 3960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1145 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BNTX (NASDAQ:BNTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 363 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.3K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 992 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 550 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BHVN (NYSE:BHVN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 140 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $780.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $6480.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 384 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SLNO (NASDAQ:SLNO), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 4483 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVO (NYSE:NVO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 637 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $1050.0 per contract. There were 897 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.9K, with a price of $1630.0 per contract. There were 336 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 39 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MTD (NYSE:MTD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 182 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $1180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.8K, with a price of $4900.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABT (NYSE:ABT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 336 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $5814.0 per contract. There were 10 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

