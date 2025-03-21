10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $24.00 $50.5K 2.0K 2.0K VKTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $30.00 $60.2K 2.8K 1.6K AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $320.00 $473.7K 609 602 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $320.00 $312.3K 43 502 AKRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $27.50 $35.0K 2.4K 469 GERN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.00 $33.7K 413 397 EWTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $30.00 $32.2K 5.4K 332 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $230.00 $53.6K 6.9K 295 CAH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $130.00 $44.2K 2.6K 188 BMY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $57.50 $64.9K 9.5K 167

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding PFE (NYSE:PFE), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 2012 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2073 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $201.0 per contract. There were 2865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1625 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 600 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $473.7K, with a price of $779.0 per contract. There were 609 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 602 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HCA (NYSE:HCA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 474 contract(s) at a $320.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $312.3K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 502 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AKRO (NASDAQ:AKRO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $27.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 2499 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 469 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GERN (NASDAQ:GERN), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 397 contract(s) at a $1.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.7K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 413 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 397 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EWTX (NASDAQ:EWTX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 27 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 104 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 21 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 5479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 332 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 198 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.6K, with a price of $271.0 per contract. There were 6965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 295 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CAH (NYSE:CAH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 137 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $325.0 per contract. There were 2600 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 188 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMY (NYSE:BMY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 116 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.9K, with a price of $560.0 per contract. There were 9548 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.