10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VKTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $35.00 $43.0K 680 1.7K LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $815.00 $26.5K 38 268 BMY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $62.50 $125.9K 90 253 SYK PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $360.00 $119.2K 472 203 ABBV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $210.00 $95.5K 290 193 IQV PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $180.00 $200.2K 31 111 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $490.00 $99.7K 92 77 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $165.00 $26.6K 6.1K 56 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $330.00 $80.8K 14 29 TMO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $600.00 $101.9K 0 10

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For VKTX (NASDAQ:VKTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 426 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.0K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 680 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 14, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $815.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $1325.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 268 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 192 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 221 contract(s) at a $62.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.9K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 90 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 253 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYK (NYSE:SYK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.2K, with a price of $596.0 per contract. There were 472 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 203 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 11, 2025. This event was a transfer of 193 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 290 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 193 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IQV (NYSE:IQV), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on December 19, 2025. Parties traded 110 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.2K, with a price of $1820.0 per contract. There were 31 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 111 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH (NYSE:UNH), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 23 contract(s) at a $490.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $99.7K, with a price of $4335.0 per contract. There were 92 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 77 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JNJ (NYSE:JNJ), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 35 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 6139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 192 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 26 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.8K, with a price of $3110.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 29 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TMO (NYSE:TMO), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 464 day(s) on June 18, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.9K, with a price of $10193.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

