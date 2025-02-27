10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $42.00 $33.4K 6.5K 5.1K MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $27.00 $47.3K 322 2.3K SWTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $65.00 $28.0K 11.9K 672 DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $87.00 $30.2K 6 500 BMY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $43.00 $41.2K 5.7K 81 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $230.00 $56.9K 1.9K 80 LLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $915.00 $32.2K 177 66 BBIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $30.00 $34.0K 6.0K 50 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $520.00 $58.0K 962 40 CI PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $310.00 $53.0K 38 19

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.4K, with a price of $334.0 per contract. There were 6534 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5139 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on March 28, 2025. Parties traded 720 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 322 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2378 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SWTX (NASDAQ:SWTX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 11949 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DXCM (NASDAQ:DXCM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on March 21, 2025. This event was a transfer of 144 contract(s) at a $87.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $210.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BMY (NYSE:BMY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 323 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $1650.0 per contract. There were 5751 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 81 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABBV (NYSE:ABBV), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 323 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 67 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.9K, with a price of $850.0 per contract. There were 1944 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 80 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on March 7, 2025. Parties traded 15 contract(s) at a $915.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $2150.0 per contract. There were 177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 66 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIO (NASDAQ:BBIO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 6077 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 50 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $5800.0 per contract. There were 962 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CI (NYSE:CI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 204 day(s) on September 19, 2025. This event was a transfer of 19 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $2790.0 per contract. There were 38 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

