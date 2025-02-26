10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $48.00 $81.9K 541 474 MDGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $380.00 $74.5K 42 88 AMGN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $295.00 $34.6K 148 31 TGTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $20.00 $26.3K 2.6K 26 SRPT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $110.00 $25.4K 86 25 VRTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/28/25 $300.00 $91.7K 3 15 LLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $960.00 $120.4K 79 10 UNH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $480.00 $27.2K 1.1K 9 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $280.00 $32.2K 2 6 MCK PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $590.00 $26.2K 7 0

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding HIMS (NYSE:HIMS), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 50 day(s) on April 17, 2025. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $48.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.9K, with a price of $410.0 per contract. There were 541 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 474 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDGL (NASDAQ:MDGL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 50 day(s) on April 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $380.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $2970.0 per contract. There were 42 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMGN (NASDAQ:AMGN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on February 28, 2025. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $1387.0 per contract. There were 148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 31 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGTX (NASDAQ:TGTX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 324 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $1315.0 per contract. There were 2612 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SRPT (NASDAQ:SRPT), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on May 16, 2025. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $1020.0 per contract. There were 86 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VRTX (NASDAQ:VRTX), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on February 28, 2025. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.7K, with a price of $18346.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LLY (NYSE:LLY), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $960.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.4K, with a price of $12040.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UNH (NYSE:UNH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 324 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $480.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $5455.0 per contract. There were 1141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HUM (NYSE:HUM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 387 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $5383.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK (NYSE:MCK), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 688 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $590.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $5258.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 0 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology - Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract. - Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract. - Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it. - Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

